Bonnie Woodyatt
March 1, 1942 - February 18, 2020
Bonnie Woodyatt, a beloved, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, departed this life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 77 of stage 4 cancer. She was born on March 1, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Leland and Donna (Parkinson) Preslar, she was one of 9 children. She was raised in Idaho, Montana and Utah.
She married Newell Fredrickson and they were blessed with 3 sons. Shane (Darla), Jess, and Monte (Tasha). They were later divorced.
She met Glen Woodyatt at a singles dance and they fell in love and were married. She was happy to be another mother to Glen's 6 children. Together they farmed in Willard for 36 years. They enjoyed spending winters in St. George where they could be in the warm sun. They had many adventures - riding their ATVs all over the desert - and made great friends. Bonnie loved the desert - she saw the beauty in the starkness.
She was very artistic and painted beautiful pictures. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to paint, she had a way of making them feel they had a great talent. She had a way of making everyone feel like they were very special.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved studying the gospel, attending classes and reading gospel doctrine books. She had a great memory and was a wonderful resource for gospel doctrine questions for her family and friends. During the years she had the opportunity to serve the Lord in a variety of positions.
Bonnie was a great story teller, we spent many an hour laughing until we cried at the stories she would tell of her childhood. She could remember stories about her grandparents and shared them in a way that made them come alive to those that didn't know them in this life. She instilled in us a love of family by telling these stories. She made it fun, like most things, being with Bonnie was always fun.
She has 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Glen and her three sons, her four siblings, Steve (Golda) Preslar, Val (Valerie) Preslar, Kent Preslar and Linda (Dale) Anderson, 1 aunt and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings.
The family would like to thank the hospice that took such wonderful care of our wife and mother.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Willard South Stake Center, 8230 South Highway 89.
Viewings will be held at the Willard South Stake Center on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery. Entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 25, 2020