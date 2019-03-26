Services Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful 727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive) Bountiful , UT 84010 (801) 292-5555 Resources More Obituaries for Boyd Herzog Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Boyd Herzog

Obituary Condolences Flowers Boyd Herzog

09/27/1938 - 03/22/2019

Boyd Ephraim Herzog died peacefully on the morning of March 22, 2019, at the Stonehenge Care Center in American Fork, Utah.

Boyd was born Sept 27, 1938, to Leo Jessey Herzog and Sarah Elnora Byington in Logan, Utah. He was the third of ten children and the second oldest son. The last school he attended was Logan High School and he always looked forward to his high school reunions over the years.

He joined the Air Force, before completing high school, and earned his GED while in the service. He was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, at Eglin Air Force Base when he met his first wife Rosa Cropper. When his time in the service was complete, they returned to Logan and eventually settled in Bountiful, UT, and were later divorced.

While in Bountiful he and friend, Kurt Johnson became concrete contracting partners later splitting off on their own. Boyd enjoyed many years of success as the owner of Herzog Concrete Construction. After selling his construction company he did a variety of jobs; truck driver, crane operator and Dry Dock Manager at Bullfrog Marina Lake Powell were some of his favorites.

Boyd met and married RoLene Massie while living in Bountiful and managing his concrete contracting business. They later divorced. He later married Chyrl Park of Bountiful, and over their thirty-years of marriage they have lived in Bountiful, Centerville, Mendon, UT, and most recently in Saratoga Springs, UT.

Boyd was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where throughout his life he served in the Young Men's program and Boy Scouts. He also served as Executive Secretary, and Stake Bee Keeper. However, his favorite calling was serving as an ordinance worker in the Logan Utah Temple with his wife Chyrl.

Boyd and Chyrl were called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the Deseret Ranch in St. Cloud, Florida. Chryl's teaching skills and Boyd's love of hard work combined with their mutual love of the gospel made it the perfect mission for both.

Boyd enjoyed being physically active most of his life and spent many years riding his bike to stay healthy. He loved camping, boating, water skiing and road trip vacations with his family. He was an accomplished small aircraft pilot and enjoyed riding his many motorcycles. He always seemed to be working on a project at home or their cabin at Bear Lake, which he loved. He looked forward to family gatherings of any kind because it gave him a chance to leave the world of work behind.

Boyd is survived by his wife Chyrl Jenice Park of Saratoga Spring, UT, his former wife, Norma Rosa Cropper of Salt Lake City, UT; his children Julie (Jody) Warburton, of Taylorsville, UT, Troy (Carol) Herzog of Brigham City, UT, Crystal Hein of Taylorsville, UT and Michelle (Kevin) Stay of Garland, UT; Chryl's children, Jodi (Doug) Graham, of Saratoga Springs, UT, Roger (Elaine) Park, of Nibley, UT, Heather (Chris) Peck of Cedar Hills, UT and Melodi (Josh) Christensen of Kaysville, UT; 29 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers Delloy (Ann) Herzog, and Dan (Valerie) Herzog.

Preceded in death by his parents, his former wife RoLene, and siblings, Willard Herzog, Nada Feller, Colleen Wildman, Eddie Herzog, Voyle Bassett, Nancy Martin and Fred Herzog.

Thank you to Stonehenge Care Center and to Jay Ashworth from his ward in Saratoga Springs for being by Boyd's side the night before his passing.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Brigham City 14th Ward Chapel, 650 N. Anderson Dr. Brigham City, Utah. Friends may visit family Wednesday, March 27th from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 727N. 400 E. Bountiful, Utah and Thursday at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries