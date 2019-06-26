Boyd Wilkinson Larsen

March 6, 1927 - June 22, 2019

Boyd Wilkinson Larsen, 92, passed away on June 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Boyd was born on March 6, 1927, to Ambrious Titensor and Jessie Wilkinson Larsen. He grew up in Cove, Utah, and lived there his entire life. After graduating from North Cache High School, he served briefly in the U.S. Navy but was honorably discharged when he was called home to help run the family farm.

Boyd was a farmer and rancher by trade and worked part-time as a school bus driver for the Cache County School District until his retirement at the age of 80. Boyd married Carol Carlson Miller on September 27, 1974, and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple. She passed away on February 20, 2017.

In his early years, he enjoyed fishing trips to the Greys River in the Afton, Wyoming area and, deer hunting in High Creek beneath the cliffs of Cherry Peak. He always said, "that was where the big bucks were." Boyd and Carol enjoyed taking last minute trips on their motorcycle, and he continued riding his motorcycle well in to his 80s.

Boyd is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, Barbara Hendricks, and brother, Sherwin Larsen.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Robinson, step-children; James Miller, John Miller, David Miller, Tom Miller, and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Autumn Care's caregivers and Symbi Home Health Care nurses. Words can't express how grateful we are for your compassion and thoughtful care given to our uncle.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Cove Ward Chapel. Friends may call Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Richmond, Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary