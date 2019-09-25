|
Brady James Allred
March 3, 1998 - September 22, 2019
Brady James Allred unexpectedly returned to his Heavenly Father on September 22, 2019. Born on March 3, 1998, to his loving parents, Robert and Aleesha (Hash) Allred. He often said that his two favorite places on earth were Logan, Utah, and Wolf Creek, where his family camped every year. Brady graduated from Riverton High School in 2016. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Mexico, Tampico Mission from August 2016 to September 2018.
Brady was attending USU in Logan, Utah, studying engineering. Brady was serving on the institute council there.
Brady will be remembered by his parents; siblings: Jakon Isaac (serving in the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo East Mission), Kira Ann, Zander Robert; grandparents: Don and Linda Allred (West Jordan), Boyd and Sandra Hash (Riverton); all of his aunts, uncles and cousins; his many friends and associates.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley located at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be Friday, September 27 at 12:00 p.m. at the Founders Park Stake Center located at 11685 S. Kestrel Rise Road in South Jordan with a viewing before from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Brady will be laid to rest in the Riverton City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 25, 2019