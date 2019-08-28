|
Brandon Boyd "Coop" Cooper
February 20, 1974 - August 23, 2019
Brandon Boyd Cooper (aka Coop), 45, passed from this life and is on to his next adventure as of August 23, 2019, due to complications of a severe stroke.
Brandon came blazing into this world on February 20, 1974, and was lucky enough to be chosen, loved, and raised by Boyd and Carolyn Cooper. He was loving and affectionate from the beginning and easily won everyone over with his beautiful brown eyes, curly hair and his wonderful warm smile.
Brandon has always had a great love for adventure, he started looking for mischief the moment he could walk. At the ripe age of three, he rode his bicycle down the stairs, and he was snow skiing at age five, thanks to his Aunt Murf's great instruction. Unfortunately, many of his adventures were followed up by a trip to the doctor for stitches.
As a small boy, he loved to go with his Mom to pick up parts for his Dad's Auto repair business. He enjoyed being his Mom's co-pilot, standing on the seat next to her with his arm resting on her shoulders.
Brandon attended Wellsville Elementary, South Cache Jr. High, and graduated from Cache High/ Mountain Crest High School in 1992, and later studied sound at SAE Expression College. While in high school, he was a member of the ski club, played football, and excelled in his art and music classes. However, his main interest was having fun and making lots of life-long friends.
Following graduation, Brandon headed for Alaska. He quickly found work at Denali Park as a dishwasher and a waiter, but it wasn't long before he discovered one of his great passions, river rafting. Brandon went on to make a career as a rafting guide, not only in Alaska, but in Idaho and Wyoming as well. He actually spent his last summer on earth working as a rafting guide in Jackson Hole (JH). His boss remarked that Coop was "born to be on the river." While still living in Alaska, Brandon started working at the Alyeska Resort in advents and racing. After breaking his foot in a skiing accident, he returned home to recuperate.
Shortly after he discovered his "second home," Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he continued his careers of river rafting all summer and skiing all winter. If you couldn't find Coop on the slopes or the river, you could find him at the Mangy Moose, the Nikai Sushi Bar, or the Hole Bowl. Somehow, he still managed to join the band, "Wasted Effort" playing the bass guitar.
Brandon had a love and enthusiasm for life that was contagious. He had a tender heart (like his mom) and always rooted for the underdog. Despite the many health struggles he experienced, he managed to push through with his bright smile and his big hugs that came straight from his heart. He may not have a lot of money, but he was rich with friends, and he will be dearly missed by us all.
Brandon is survived by his Mom, Caroyln Cooper; his sister, Melanie (Darrin) Hawes, his four nieces, Ashley Lynn, Kennedy, Taylor and Cassidi; his favorite little nephew and buddy Raider; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his JH family. He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Cooper, his grandparents Dean and Allie Murray and Alton and Tressa Cooper.
Our family would like to give special thanks to Doc Krell, Doc Hoffman and the wonderful staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Doctors and staff at St. John's Medical Center in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and Wellsville 5th Ward.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 East Center in Logan. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary and prior to the services on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Wellsville City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 28, 2019