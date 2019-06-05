Brandon Gary Johnson

March 16, 1983 - May 31, 2019

Brandon Gary Johnson, age 36, passed away unexpectedly while doing one of his favorite pastimes, cliff jumping, in Santa Clara, Utah, on May 31st, 2019. Brandon was born in Logan, Utah, on March 16th, 1983, to Debbie Sue Oakden and Allen Cleve Johnson. He has four brothers, Jared (Logan, UT) Derek (Heber City, UT) Zachary (Logan. UT) and Kyler (Salt Lake City, UT.) He is also the proud father of the love of his life, Capria. Nothing in this world meant more to Brandon than spending time with his Beautiful "Bug."

Brandon was the quintessential middle child. Two older brothers, and two younger brothers. He could both hang with the older kids and be a role model to the younger ones. He excelled at both.

As a child Brandon loved making new friends, a skill which he used in abundance his entire life and playing sports with his competitive brothers and friends. Brandon was an excellent baseball and soccer player, but his true athleticism shined through when he was on a skateboard or snowboard. He was coordinated & fearless, and amazingly fun to watch on both.

In his adult life, Brandon found his true professional calling in the concrete industry. He honed his skills working with various companies and contractors throughout Cache Valley, but most recently found his home with Alder Construction. While working with Alder, Brandon was able to become a true master of his work building structures both large in scale and impression. He was a valued member of the Alder family and was awarded accordingly. Brandon was proud of the work he did.

Brandon was the happiest in life when he was outdoors. He was an especially good fisherman. His greatest moments were out on the water with his Family and Friends.

Brandon will be loved and missed by all, but his true bond was with his mother, Debbie. They were the best of friends. He would do anything for her and her for him. They forged an eternal bond that will never be broken.

Brandon was preceded in death by his beloved Grandparents, Gary and Dixie Oakden, and Allen and Jolyn Johnson.

A viewing will be held at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center Street, Logan, UT ,on Friday June 7th from noon - 1:45 p.m., preceding the funeral to be held at 2 p.m. Burial services will be held at the Providence City Cemetery immediately following. A celebration of Brandon's life will be held that evening at Merlin Olsen Park Pavilion from 5-8 for anyone who would like to attend.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net. It is requested that all floral arrangements be directed through them as well. The family has set up a Go Fund Me campaign for any monetary donations to be made to. You can find it under "Brandon Johnson Memorial Fund."