Brandon J. Ropelato

July 3, 1980 - March 4, 2019

Brandon J Ropelato, 38, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born July 3, 1980, in Logan, Utah, to Lane and Debra Smith Ropelato. He was the oldest of three children and had an adventurous family life growing up. Being the only boy, he loved to stir up trouble with his sisters, Tara and Rachel. He enjoyed the family game nights, sharing laughs and staying up way too late. He loved helping his family around the house, especially his dad on the family farm. He also had a special relationship with his grandpa Roy.

After graduating from Mountain Crest High School in 1999, he moved to Pocatello in 2009, where he worked at various parts stores before finding his place at Phil Meador Toyota.

Brandon was introduced to his husband, Nick, through mutual friends. They were married Jan. 5, 2015, at the Bannock County Courthouse. During their 10 years together, they enjoyed time with family and friends and raising their two "four-legged kids," Buddie and Sissie.

Brandon was a true handyman who enjoyed working on anything from his cars to household projects. He loved to be creative; he was infamous for starting the next project before finishing the first.

Brandon had a smile that was infectious and made it easy for anyone to talk to him. He loved to share his knowledge about anything and everything with anyone. He was a man of simple tastes who loved country music, taking random drives to see new and exciting things and loved a good grilled cheese sandwich.

He was a dedicated worker who worked hard and played hard. He was always available when someone needed him and would drop everything to help a friend or family member. Spending time with his family and friends is what Brandon cherished most in life.

He loved to make sure everyone was having a good time. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Brandon is survived by his spouse, Nicholas Walters of Pocatello; his parents, Lane and Debbie Ropelato of Nibley, UT; grandma, Connie Smith of Preston, ID; sisters, Rachel (Bryan) Galloway of Millville, UT, and Tara (Flip) Kleffner of Meridian, ID; all his nieces and nephews; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by all the Walters family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mervin J. Smith and Roy J. and Iva Lou Ropelato.

Services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior. There will be a celebration gathering following the services from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Westside Players, 1009 S. 2nd Ave, Pocatello, ID.

Services will also be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at noon at the Millville church, 110 S. Main St., Millville, UT, with a visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com, (208)233-1500. Published in Logan Herald Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary