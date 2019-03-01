Brennan Conrad

July 28, 2000 - February 20, 2019

Brennan Alexander Conrad, age 18, passed away in the Dominican Republic while faithfully serving a 2-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Feb. 20, 2019. He was born July 28, 2000, to Melanie Dean Conrad and Justin David Conrad in Logan, Utah.

Brennan will be remembered most by his gentle disposition and radiant smile. He beamed with the light of Christ as he selflessly served the people of the Dominican Republic. He realized great success during the six months of his service and loved the people dearly.

Brennan had a unique talent of making everyone he interacted with feel loved and was a friend to all. He was always a good student and loved a variety of adventurous sports. He played football, lacrosse and wrestled in high school. He loved dirt biking, snowmobiling and shooting guns with his family. He just loved to have fun.

Brennan struck a balance of playing hard and working hard. He was very dedicated and hardworking, earning his Eagle Scout award at the age of 14. In preparation for his mission, he consistently went to the temple each week at 5:30 in the morning with his friends.

Brennan loved his family and had a special relationship with his parents. He enjoyed and bonded with his siblings through musical theater.

We were blessed to know and love Brennan for 18 years. As painful as it is for us to move on in this earthly life without him, we find peace and comfort knowing we will see him again and that his family will all be together again.

Brennan is survived by his parents Justin and Melanie Conrad; siblings Braxton (Hailey) Conrad, Cameron (Jaycie) Conrad and Kazlie (Mitch) Hamblin; grandparents John and Karen Dean, Bettie Conrad and Charles (Sue) Conrad.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Logan East Stake Center), 1450 E. 1500 North, Logan, UT. Viewings will also be held at the church Sunday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. and prior to services Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the Logan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund.

Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary