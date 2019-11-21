|
|
Brent Leroy Hallmark
September 16, 1960 - November 17, 2019
Brent Leroy Hallmark left this earth on Nov. 17, 2019, with his family by his side. Brent was a loving son, brother, and friend. He loved to fly miniature airplanes and play his guitars. He worked at Gilt Edge Mill for 20+ years and then became a truck driver for a few years before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Leroy Hallmark, grandmother, Betty Ferguson. Brent, you were a loyal friend to all who knew you. You had a great sense of humor, and we will miss your "Hello and Goodbye"! Your mother and sisters and brothers will miss you so much and we know you are at peace now.
Mother, Jean Speth. Brothers, Randy Hallmark (Kim), Chris Hallmark (Tamra). Sisters, Jennifer Hartman, half sister Julie South (Brian), Yvonne Gregerson (Barry), and Yvette Tompkins (Tom).
Rest in peace Brent … and "Goodbye."
There will be a gathering of friends and family at Chris and Tamra's house on Saturday, Nov. 23, starting at 12:30, 898 W. 330 South, Logan.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019