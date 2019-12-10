|
Bruce Alan Adams
December 28, 1963 - December 7, 2019
Bruce Alan Adams, 55, passed peacefully from this life to the next, surrounded by family, after complications from a major stroke on December 7, 2019.
Bruce was born on December 28, 1963, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Oren Clair and Anita Cox Adams. He graduated from Bountiful High School in 1982, after which he served a mission in Portugal. While attending Utah State University, Bruce met and married Shawna Rupp. Together they had four children. Bruce graduated in Human Resource Management and worked for many years as the Human Resources Assistant and then Director for Logan City. He loved his career and the many people who he worked with.
Bruce was a friend to many and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, his legacy of service, and for living life with "Gusto." His four kids were his whole world. His family finds peace knowing that he will continue to be a part of their lives from the other side of the veil.
He is survived by his children Tanner (Kassidy) Adams, Garrett (Emma) Adams, Heather (Tyler) Peterson, and Hailey (Dominique) Rogers, three grandchildren, his parents, and his brother Doug.
A viewing will be held on Thursday December 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Friday December 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the LDS Chapel, 340 East 300 South, Smithfield, Utah, with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Condolences may be shared at www.cvmortuary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 10, 2019