|
|
C. Blythe Ahlstrom
October 1,1933 - August 28, 2019
Callis Blythe Ahlstrom, adored father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on August 28, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home in Logan, Utah. Blythe is survived by his wife, Anne, his children and their spouses: Susan and Wesley Stonehocker, Jon and Nanette Ahlstrom, Evelyn and Robert Cohn, and Julio and Marissa Pineda; his grandchildren and spouses, Philip Henderson, Kara Henderson, Claire and Nicholas Folts, Sarah and Joshua Vaughan, Peter Ahlstrom, Rachel Cohn, Matthew Cohn, Ellen Pineda, Calvin Pineda, Gloria Pineda, Blythe Pineda, Evelyn Pineda; and his first great-granddaughter, Grace Vaughan.
Born October 1, 1933, in Elsinore, Utah, to Glen and Mary Ahlstrom. Blythe grew up mostly in Ogden with his siblings Glenna, Jean, Jolene, and Gary. He spent summers in Tropic, Utah, working as a cowboy on the family farm. He loved the outdoors, and developed life-long passions for hiking, skiing and scouting.
Blythe graduated from Weber High School in 1952, and enrolled at Utah State Agricultural College in Logan, Utah. After his freshman year, Blythe and his buddies drove to Alaska and fought forest fires. At the end of the summer, he received a call to represent the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas-Louisiana Mission.
Blythe returned to USAC where he met Anne Tueller. They married on March 20, 1957, in the Logan Temple. Their sweet love story has lasted 62 years. Family meant everything to Blythe. He was the best father, grandfather, and favorite uncle. Grandpa could calm any crying baby, upset child or bored teenager. His fun-loving personality and sense of humor drew people to him. He had a private joke with everyone.
Blythe lived a life of loving service to his family, church, community and country. He attended graduate school at Columbia and Rutgers Universities. He served as an Army Intelligence Officer at the Pentagon. Professionally, Blythe was a popular U.S. history professor and university administrator at Utah State University and California State University at Chico. His positions included Professor, Executive Assistant to the President, and Associate Provost. At church, he loved working with Young Men and scouting, serving as a bishop and counselor in three young adult wards, and teaching Sunday school.
Blythe and Anne had opportunities to travel to Europe, Indonesia and Latin America with family. They traveled across the country for family baptisms, graduations, and school performances. Blythe pursued his passions for running, hiking and skiing until the age of 83. His grandchildren and children have great memories of Grandpa teaching them to ski and hiking the mountains. The family has fond memories of attending museums, musicals, plays and musical performances together. Blythe generously donated time and money to USU, the Red Cross, community arts and libraries.
A memorial service was held Saturday, August 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Merrill-Cazier Library at Utah State University.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 10, 2019