Calvin Dee Andrew

November 4, 1925 - February 16, 2019

Calvin Dee Andrew, age 93, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, with the voice and touch of his loving wife, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Logan, Utah, on Nov. 4, 1925, to John Earl and Leona South Andrew, the eighth of 10 children. He was the first of his family to be born in a hospital.

He grew up in Trenton in a family of four brothers and five sisters, all of whom helped with the family lumber company. He attended school in Trenton, Lewiston and graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond.

He joined the Army right after high school and served in France, Germany and Italy during WWII. After being discharged from the service he was employed at the Globe Flour Company in Ogden, the Union Pacific Railroad Company, the Trenton Turkey Plant and later at Trenton Feed prior to taking over the Andrew's Lumber Company. After closing the lumber company he worked at Thiokol Chemical Company, then with Hill Air Force Base. While at Hill Air Force Base, he was stationed overseas in the Philippines and Thailand as well as in Florida working on F4 fighter aircraft during the Vietnam War. He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 25 years.

Calvin met Donna Thorpe Murray, his eternal sweetheart on a blind date the 13th of May 1949. They were married Aug. 15, 1950, and later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple in 1953. Together they raised five children. He served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is a very compassionate person, always willing to help others. Calvin loved being a part farmer raising chickens, turkeys, hogs and cattle with the help of his family and has always had a big garden.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna Murray Andrew; his children: Debra Andrew, Bette (Art) LaMont, Jeff Andrew, Nansi (Dan) Malesic, Cherie (Todd) Noble; and by one sister. Bonnie (Bud) Mathias. He is also the grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by granddaughter Tracy Lynn Andrew; siblings Fern (Roy) Wilson, Stuart (Josie), Dorothy (Bud) Neilson, Irene (David) Lapray, Darlene (Joe) Ransom, Marion (Helen), Neal and Rodney (Barbara).

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to Kevin and Heather Lloyd for their caring assistance.

Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, we, your family, are very proud of the great example you have been for us and we love you very much.