Caren Noel Willes Tobler
November 1, 1979 - October 20, 2020
Caren Noel Willes Tobler (Carebear), 40, of Logan, UT, died on Monday, October 20, 2020, in Cache County. Caren was born on November 1, 1979, in Carmichael, California, to Dale Lynn Willes (now deceased) and Candice May Krans Willes. She graduated from Foothill High School in North Highlands. She also attended American River College in North Highlands. She served a mission for her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Lubbock, Texas. Her hobbies were jewelry making, drawing, reading and she loved chocolate. She loved going to the ocean and would swim in it no matter how cold the water was. She is survived by her two sons, Adam and Kip Tobler; her sister Heidi Hess and her two brothers, Jeremy and Joseph Willes and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, UT 84318. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the same address. Interment will immediately follow at the Smithfield Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Caren at www.cvmortuary.com
