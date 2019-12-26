|
|
Carma Kent
June 6, 1930 - December 13, 2019
Carma Kent, loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on December 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Carma was born on July 6, 1930, to Elbern Ray and Ada (Wager) Kent of Lewiston, UT. As a child she loved spending time with her father at the family store, Kent Coal and Hardware, where she helped him bag and deliver coal. Being the oldest of four siblings, Carma was also intimately involved in the care of her two younger sisters and baby brother (Lois, Geraldean, and Richard). She graduated from North Cache High in 1948. She was a drummer in the marching band and loved to dance the jitterbug.
In June of 1948, Carma married Ira Wayne Noble. Together they had six children: Susan Noble Pease (AJ), Darrell Wayne Noble, Linda Noble Healy (Kevin), Kathleen Noble, Ralph Kent Noble (deceased), and Clark Allen Noble (Leanne). Ira Wayne and Carma also adopted two children: Sidney Dee Noble and Maree Noble Jensen (Russell).
Carma's many talents included homemaking, cooking, canning, furniture making and restoration, project management, and teaching. The magnitude and scope of the projects she undertook was remarkable. She was driven, indefatigable, and resourceful through and through. Her accomplishments were nothing short of incredible.
A number of attributes can rightly be used to describe Carma. She was kind, loving, compassionate, and caring. She was non-judgmental and saw the best in everyone she met. Carma was gracious and forgiving, steadfastly following in the footsteps of the Savior. She demonstrated incredible strength and perseverance, was entirely dependable, and the most unselfish of individuals. Where she saw a need she gave of her time and resources. Carma lived well within her means, and in so doing, was able to help so many with her savings. Carma had a delightful personality. She had a smile on her face and a song in her heart even in times of trial and difficulty. She was very appreciative for even the most insignificant gestures of love and kindness. She was very organized and kept things neat and clean.
In a couple of words, Carma's life could most accurately be described by service and discipleship. When assistance or comfort was needed, Carma was there. As a disciple of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, she did her best every day to walk in His footsteps by observing His word and by being of service to others. She served in numerous callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and faithfully completed five missions: three service and two proselytizing, the first in Macon, Georgia, and the other in San Diego, California. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy of faith, charity, and service. She loved and served her God by loving and serving her family and fellow man. "And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me" (Matthew 25:40).
As per Carma's wish, a private family service will be held.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 26, 2019