Carol Allen McEntire

July 3, 1928 - April 20, 2019

Carol Allen McEntire, 90, of Logan, Utah, and formerly of Preston, Idaho, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1928, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ether and Wavie Allen of Cove (Richmond), Utah. The oldest of two daughters, she grew up in Cove helping her father do the outside chores of a running a small dairy farm. She graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl R. McEntire of Preston on April 21, 2007, and her sister Helen Bodily of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Carol graduated from Utah State University with an Elementary Education Degree after which she taught school in Preston, the Intermountain Indian school in Brigham City, in Salt Lake City and in California. Earl's engineering profession took her around the country living in California, Washington, Minnesota, Quebec and Ontario, Canada. After many years living away from Cache Valley, they returned to their farm in Preston. Carol participated in the Pink Ladies for many years. She was a long-term foster parent for two different neglected young handicapped children and at the age of 58 adopted three young teenagers from El Salvador. For the last 20 years, Carol has lived in Logan. She was an avid singer filling her home with music and performing frequently in church. She had a strong and enduring faith in Jesus Christ and His restored gospel. Carol had a natural ability with people and up to the very end could be seen encouraging, helping and lifting others. She was always grateful for her blessings and verbalized this to everyone.

She is survived by her children, Morgan McEntire (son) of Logan, Shannon (daughter) and Dale Carlile of Salt Lake City, Kelly (son) and Marie McEntire of Medina, Ohio, Heather (daughter) and Rick Budge of Thayne, Wyoming, Mary Mendez (daughter) and Jose Iraheta of Logan, Silvia (daughter) and Odalis Reyes of Salt Lake City and Antonio McEntire of El Salvador. She is the grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 12.

Funeral services will be held for her on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call prior to the funeral from 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Preston City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com