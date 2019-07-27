|
|
Carol Inez Seipert
12/24/1940 - 07/24/2019
Carol Inez Hancock Seipert passed away peacefully Wednesday July 24, 2019. She is survived by her children and their spouses Richard & Elizabeth, Todd & Cindy, Kyle & Farrah, Jeff & Brittany, many grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband Lloyd and son Brandon. Carol enjoyed many things including cooking, reading, gardening and sharing her love of the gospel with all she met. She served three missions in her lifetime, one as a single young missionary and two with her eternal companion. She is now at peace and reunited with loved ones after suffering through years of dementia. Carol was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local ward missionary fund.
The Seipert family will gather at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, ID, for family prayer at noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Please join us to celebrate Carol's life at Moreland Cemetery in Blackfoot, ID, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019. Those who wish to share memories are encouraged to do so and will be given a balloon upon arrival at the cemetery. We hope to see you at Carol's celebration of life.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 27, 2019