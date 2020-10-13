Carol Turner
6/9/1928 - 10/11/2020
Carol Fraser Turner, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, at the age of 92 at Terrace Grove Assisted Living in Logan, Utah.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn V. Turner, son, David Glenn Turner, and two great grandchildren, and a sister Pauline Egbert and a brother Bud Fraser.
Carol left behind two daughters, Lezlie Clegg (Dean) and Sandra Andersen (Johnny). She has 11 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren, a sister Janice Motta (Dick).
A viewing will be held at the 13th & 21st Ward church at 345 E. 300 South, Smithfield, Utah, Friday, October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Another viewing will be held at the Sims Funeral home at 139 E. 200 South, Soda Springs, Idaho, Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with Graveside Services to follow at the Lago Cemetery at Liberty Rd. Lago, Idaho, at 1 p.m.
Condolences and memories of Carol can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com
