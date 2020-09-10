Carol Zeneth Israelsen Hogan
December 14, 1943 - September 3, 2020
Carol Zeneth Israelsen Hogan left mortality on September 3, 2020, following a brief hospitalization. Born December 14, 1943, to Floyd Victor Israelsen and Zeneth Gilgen, she later gained four more siblings that each sadly passed away, followed by Zeneth's passing in April 1947. Floyd married Mildred Nash in 1949 and Carol eventually gained nine more siblings (eight living). Raised on the family farm in Young Ward, Carol learned faith in God, thrift, self-reliance and hard work. As the oldest she was so good to each of her younger siblings.
Carol served a mission in the Gulf States prior to attending USU and obtained a teaching degree. She later attended BYU, obtaining a nursing degree. An unabashed Cougar fan, she cheered for her Cougars at every chance. She worked as a nurse in Blanding, Utah, area among the Lamanites, who she dearly loved. She was head of the Education Dept when Logan Regional Hospital was built and assisted doctors with medical research and trained staff on new skills, including the first computers and later the internet.
There was nothing Carol could not do. She was a skilled carpenter; an accomplished seamstress, crocheter and quilter; had a beautiful singing voice; was a great cook; enjoyed gardening, even in her tiny yard - and sharing the bounty was her favorite part. She loved to give and share and serve. Many a missionary has served in part due to her generous financial support.
Single for many years, Carol was thrilled to meet and marry her soulmate Marion Edward (Bud) Hogan in 1984 and embraced the roles of wife, mother, and grandmother with unconditional love and acceptance. She was thrilled to add Katherine, Karen, Karla, Kimberly, Roy, Robert and Lionel to her family tree. Together she and Bud enjoyed woodworking, model trains, family history and temple work. Following Bud's death in January 2002, Carol served as director of a Family History Center in a USU stake and mentored students to love family history research. Many were blessed by this service.
In recent years Carol cherished the opportunity of tending great-grandchildren nearly full-time and enjoyed the newborn and young child stages she had missed earlier on. Each of these precious children will treasure memories of time she spent with them and the attention she devoted to each. Her family circle extended far beyond her formal family and included those from across the globe. Each was accepted and loved unconditionally. Her gatherings included friends and family from near and far that likely had nowhere else to go but who were welcomed with open arms. Carol was the epitome of ministering.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Bud; parents Floyd, Zeneth and Mildred; and a son-in-law Charles Claybrook. She is survived by each of her children: Katherine (Kathy/KJ) Hogan, Karen Heintz, Karla Claybrook, Kimberly (Jeff) Stewart, Roy (Penni) Hogan, Robert (Jodie) Hogan, and Lionel Billie (Emma) Hogan; and her siblings: Reta (Brent) Tischner, Bernard (Vicki) Israelsen, Clark (Marsha) Israelsen, Evelyn (Dale) Maples, LaDean (Bruce) Thorne, Victor (Jill) Israelsen, Dixie (William) Allen, and KayDawn (Tracy) Sorensen; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous others who she unequivocally claims as family.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 11 from 9-10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:00. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the viewing and funeral will be by invitation only. The funeral service will be available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84991294942
. Burial will be at the Logan City Cemetery and is open to all wanting to honor Carol. Please follow proper social distancing practices. Condolences and thoughts may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the missionary or humanitarian fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or just go do a service of your choice in her honor.