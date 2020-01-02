|
|
Catherine Atkinson
May 20 1957 - December 26 2019
Catherine Jenae Peterson Atkinson born May 20, 1957, to Connie Jean and Lewis Buzz Peterson in Provo, Utah. Graduated from Lehi High School and later attended BYU and USU. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Connie Jean and brother Buzz Elmo Peterson. She is survived by her husband Roger Lee Atkinson, six children Tiffinie Adams (Chris), Trisha Weaver (Rally Balls), Jeremy Atkinson, Tomi Atkinson, Cassie Christiansen (Keeven), Traviss Taylor (RoseAnna), 17 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Per her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cache Valley Food Bank or CAPSA. A very special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at LRH ED and all the nursing staff of the medical floor of LRH, especially Dr. Takiko May.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 2, 2020