Chad Sheen

05/02/1968 - 04/07/2019

Chad Willis Sheen, age 50, passed away April 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Chad was born May 2, 1968, in Logan, Utah, to Larry Willis Sheen and Phyllis (Parkinson) Sheen. He graduated Mountain Crest High School. He was active in Drama, Debate and Choir with countless laughs with lifelong friends. Chad found success traveling the world with American Airlines. He loved meeting new people and seeing new places. "The world is too big to stay in just one place and life is too short to do just one thing."

Chad's travels led him to New York where he competed and trained in aerobics and won endorsements from Nike. Chad was a certified trainer and taught music, dance and good health. Chad moved to San Francisco where he transitioned careers as an instructor working for the California Auto Association. While working at AAA, Chad honed his Information Technology and computer skills which led to a career as an instructional designer working for Taleo and Oracle Corporation where he designed and created world class courses.

Chad married Edward Fuerte in Providence, Utah. They were happily married.

Chad's other interests included researching the family history and as an animal lover spoiling the dogs he rescued. His creativity also included building the set, backdrops and theatre for the Martin Harris Pageant. Another one of Chad's passions while attending and graduating from Utah State University was acting and assisting Ruth Call with plays at the Children's Community Theatre.

Chad was a fantastic cook and had a knack for interior design working with Madison McCord and taking pride in his home. Above all Chad loved spending time with his family and friends. Everyone was always welcomed in his home with open arms, a smile and a laugh.

Chad is preceded in death by Scott Sheen (brother), Kim Sheen (sister). He is survived by his spouse Edward Sheen, parents Larry and Phyllis Sheen, siblings Matthew and Janice Sheen, Stacie and Brian Estey. Nieces and Nephews: Payton (Jennifer) Sharp, Alissa (Kody) Horner, Lindsay Sheen, Mason Sheen, Morgan Sheen and Noah Estey.

A memorial service will be held at Nyman Funeral Home, 753 S. 100 East, Logan, Utah, 84321. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. Services will begin at noon and burial will follow at Wellsville Cemetery. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 10, 2019