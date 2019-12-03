|
Chandra Moss
January 30, 1986 - November 28, 2019
Chandra Elizabeth Johns Moss passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 28, 2019. While we are devastated by this sudden loss, we are forever grateful for the time we had and spent with Chandra.
Chandra was born on Jan. 30, 1986, to Jack and Candis Johns. She is the youngest of 10 children. She has six older brothers and three older sisters. Chandra was well protected, teased and adored by her family. Chandra was a free spirit from the day she was born, living life to the fullest at all times! She craved adventures, experiences and people. Chandra was always ready to be outside on the boat, camping, or trying something new in life. She soaked in all life had to offer. This is an admirable quality that many of us strive for.
Chandra graduated from Logan High in 2004 with her diploma. After graduating high school, Chandra focused her time on providing a safe, healthy and stable life for her and her children. On Sept. 14, 2013, Chandra married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Darrik Moss. Together they had three children, making a blended family of six incredible boys: Tristan Ray, Cash Makai, Urijah Max, Ryker Darrik, Trigger Dawson, and Guyzer Duane.
Chandra leaves a legacy of love, loyalty and adventure. She will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved her. She will also live on in the hearts of those who love and cherish her.
Chandra is survived by her husband (Darrik Moss), parents (Jack and Candis Johns), brothers (Wade and Ami, Cary and Bill, Paula and Bill, KayLynn, Brooks and Kim, JJ and Saundra, Brady and Kristyn, Chris and Tiffany, and Tyson and Sara) and children Tristan Ray, Cash Makai, Urijah Max, Ryker Darrik, Trigger Dawson and Guyzer Duane along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Otto and Margaret Johns and Ray Winward.
Chandra, we love you! Fly high and rest peacefully knowing you are in our hearts forever!
A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the LDS chapel (455 East 100 South in Hyrum, Utah). A second viewing will befrom 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the same location, with the funeral services to follow at noon. Interment will be at the cemetery in Whitney, Idaho.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2019