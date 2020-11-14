1/2
Charles Paul Olson Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Paul Olson, Jr.
January 23, 1944 - November 10, 2020
Charles Paul Olson Jr died November 10, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. He was born January 23, 1944, in Bethesda, Maryland. He was the first baby born in the newly-built Suburban Hospital, even before they were able to hang the drapes over the windows. He spent his first year living in Logan, Utah, with his mother and paternal grandparents while his father was stationed in the Pacific during WWII. The next three years were spent in the Washington D. C. area while his father was in law school and in 1948 the family returned to Logan where Charlie spent his formative years. He attended Logan City schools, where he participated in R.O.T.C. and was chosen to attend the Utah American Legion Boys' State in 1961.
He graduated from Utah State University where he was affiliated with Sigma Chi fraternity and R.O.T.C. After graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Army and entered active duty. He spent a year in Korea manning the missile defense system.
He married Kathleen Louise Lindquist (later divorced) during his last year of college, and after his military service they moved their family to Salt Lake City where he worked in a number of occupations including owning a private club with his brother Keith. He liked to fish and, when living in Oregon, enjoyed exploring the Cascades.
Charlie spent the past ten years in Brigham City under the care of angels at Pioneer Care Center. A special thanks to the healthcare heroes at Harrison Pointe CoVid unit. Our love and appreciation for your valuable service is immeasurable.
He is survived by his children Charles Paul (Darlene) Olson, III, Jeffrey Olson and Julie (Brent) Scherzinger, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also two sisters Kathryne Olson (Jose) Quirarte and Debra (Annie) Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith and former wife Kathy.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Logan City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Logan City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved