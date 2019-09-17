|
Charles "Chuck" Wiley Robbins
May 22, 1941 - September 14, 2019
Charles 'Chuck' Wiley Robbins, 78, of Nibley, Utah, passed away September 14, 2019. He was born May 22, 1941, at home, in Aspen Tunnel, Uinta County, WY, to Vella Collett and Charles Linzy Robbins.
Chuck worked for the USDA Research Center in Kimberly, Idaho, as a Soil Scientist for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, rebuilding antique cars and scouting. He served as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Carol, children, Duane (Kami) and Barbara (Chad), 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; Patricia, Ruth, Priscilla (Mel), Lenita (Scott) and 1 brother; George (Susan).
Preceding him in death is an infant daughter, Karen Afton Robbins, parents, Charles Linzy Robbins and Vella Collett Robbins Jackman and step-father, Burlin Graham Jackman.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Fort Bridger, WY Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019