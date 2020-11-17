Cheryl Ann Clark
1949 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Clark, 71, of Logan, died on Nov. 15, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on May 1, 1949, in Wetmore, Michigan, a daughter of William and Nola Evelyn Clark. Cheryl graduated from Univ. of Southwest Louisiana where she played basketball. She played for the Milwaukee Does professional team and The All-American Redheads traveling team as a play coach. There was an extensive article written about he basketball career in The Herald Journal.
She is survived by he brother, J. Willie Clark and her sister Janice.
