1/1
Cheryl Ann Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Ann Clark
1949 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Clark, 71, of Logan, died on Nov. 15, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on May 1, 1949, in Wetmore, Michigan, a daughter of William and Nola Evelyn Clark. Cheryl graduated from Univ. of Southwest Louisiana where she played basketball. She played for the Milwaukee Does professional team and The All-American Redheads traveling team as a play coach. There was an extensive article written about he basketball career in The Herald Journal.
She is survived by he brother, J. Willie Clark and her sister Janice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com. Cremation and arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen-Hall Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved