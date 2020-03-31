Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Logan City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Chorn Tiew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chorn (Jon) Tiew


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chorn (Jon) Tiew Obituary
Chorn (Jon) Tiew
August 9, 1981 - March 29, 2020
Chorn (Jon) Tiew, son of Lai Tiew and Hout Meak, passed away at the age of 38 peacefully at the U of U hospital. He leaves behind his awesome wife Linna, his dear son Alex and all his siblings: Sola Hough, Janee, Jim and Sandy Tiew. He was always the center of attention anywhere he went. He was a hard worker and loved his family very much. He loved to go camping, fishing and playing golf. His presence will be missed but will live on through our memories.
Private family graveside will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 12 Noon in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chorn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -