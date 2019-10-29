|
|
Christian Lorenzo Olsen
October 13, 1934 - October 23, 2019
Christian Lorenzo Olsen passed away on October 23, 2019, after a long struggle with diabetes and Parkinson's disease. He was born October 13, 1934, to Lee Elmo and Catherine McBride Olsen at their home in Young Ward, Utah. Dad was raised on the family farm where his parents taught him integrity and the value of hard work.
Dad married Karen Jeanine Tollefsen in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 18, 1955. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on May 1, 1964. They raised six children in their home in Young Ward: Steve (Teri) Olsen, Chrysanne Henry, Scott (Kathleen) Olsen, Cheralynn (Ron) Salvesen, Melissa Ross, and Mathew (JJ) Olsen. Mom and Dad have been blessed with twenty-one grandchildren and thirty-six great grandchildren.
The Big Chinaman (Dad's CB handle) spent all his life in the trucking business, retiring at age seventy-four. Many of his descendants hold a CDL and drive for a living. He drove many years for Miller's Blue Ribbon Beef. Later, owning his own truck was a dream he had and was so proud the day he brought ol' Silver home.
His first love was his wife and family. He cherished each child and grandchild in his life. Dad also loved music. Nothing made him happier than singing with the Young Ward choir. He would sing along to any song playing on the radio even if he didn't know the words. He was a loyal and devoted friend, spending many mornings catching up on events at the Hyrum Short Stop with his buddies.
Dad was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions during his life. He had an unwavering testimony and love of his Savior and loved and cherished the people of Young Ward. Dad and Mom missed their friends when advancing age required them to move. His children appreciate the friendship and support of ward members.
Dad is survived by his wife Karen, his children, grandchildren and brother Warren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helene Saunders (Roy), Grace Adele, brothers Robert (Marie) and Larry, and sister-in-law Barbara (Warren's wife).
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center, Logan, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, October 30th at Noon at the Young Ward LDS Chapel, 2394 West 2200 South, Young Ward, Utah, with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Our family would like to express our sincere love and appreciation to all the staff of Sunshine Terrace, Dr. Nash, and the EMT's who cared for him. Please know how much he loved you all.
Interment will be at the Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 29, 2019