Christian Vaca
April 5, 2002 - February 13, 2020
Christian Vaca passed away in his home in Logan, UT, on February 13th, 2020. He attended Logan High School where he will be missed by many friends and teachers. Christian enjoyed being employed at Cache Valley Fun Park and the 10th West Scare House-he was a master of scaring people. He loved going on vacations, with Cancun being his favorite location. He cherished spending time with his cousins and older brother Tyree and loved to play football, video games, go swimming, dancing and visit amusement parks.
Christian had a tender heart for animals and a love for music. His favorite holiday was Halloween because his family would always dress up together. He had a strong desire to serve and protect others and aspired to become a police officer after graduation. He was blessed with a kind soul and listening ear and never judged. Many family and friends confided in him with their struggles. In his short 17 years here on Earth, Christian made his mark on many lives. His contagious smile will be missed by all of us. Christian, you are our sunshine.
He is survived by his parents, Terry Shaffer and Agustin Vaca and older brother Tyree Vaca Moses. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St. Logan, UT. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the burial following in the Providence Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 20, 2020