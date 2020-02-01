|
|
Christina Bailey
January 4th, 1969 - January 25th, 2020
Christina Bailey passed away on January 25th, 2020. She was a proud and loving mother of Sierra and Maia Bailey, and partner of Andrew Straup She is also survived by her family in Denmark: mother and stepfather Margit and Eric Einspor, sisters Trine and Louise, stepmother Birthe Larsson, and brothers Lars and Thomas. Known for her creativity as an artist in the community, but perhaps most by her genuine love and compassion for people, nature and animals. She was a very outgoing and kind person, friendly to all she met, and will be missed by many. Join us to share our memories of her on Monday, February 4th, at 125 W. 600 North, Logan, UT, in the LDS church building from 3-7 p.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 1, 2020