Cindy Kay MellonJanuary 23, 1959 - June 27, 2020Cindy Kay Marble Mellon, 61, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Malad, Idaho.Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 North in Malad. A family gathering will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.horsleyfuneralhome.com