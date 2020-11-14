1/1
Cj and Georgia Price
CJ and Georgia Price
5/28/49 to 5/21/20 - 3/1/55 to 11/4/20
Carlton Newman Price Jr.
May 28, 1949 - May 21, 2020
Georgia Mortensen Price
March 1, 1955 - November 4, 2020
CJ and Georgia have gone home to be with the lord. CJ passed on 5/21/2020 at the age of 70, and Georgia passed shortly after on 11/4/2020 at the age of 65. Both passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. CJ was born in Washington, D.C. on 5/28/1949 to Josephine Elsmore and Carlton N. Price. He graduated from Logan High School in 1968 before joining the United States Air Force, which he honorably served from 1968 to 1972 and proudly served in the Vietnam War. After his military service, he earned his Journeyman Plumbing license and opened his own business, CJ Price Plumbing. Georgia was born in Logan, Utah, on 3/1/1955 to Marjorie Chatterton and Walter Mortensen. She graduated from Logan High School in 1973, and went on to open her own business as a talented seamstress, making beautiful dance costumes and dresses for local businesses, family, and friends. The couple married on 5/29/1976, CJ then proudly became step-father to his daughter Amanda, and one year later they welcomed their second daughter Marjorie. CJ and Georgia both enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding on their Harley Davidson, and coaching the Egbert Heating softball team, which won many tournaments and awards. As long as they were together, they loved what they were doing! CJ and Georgia are survived by their daughters Amanda (Joel) Godfrey and Marjorie (Michael) Grych, as well as their grandchildren Justice Maughan and Gracelynn Godfrey. They were preceded in death by their parents, Josephine Elsmore, Carlton Price, Marjorie Chatterton, and Walter Mortensen, as well as CJ's brothers Paul and Peter Price. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for the couple, which will be held on 12/4/2020 at the Cache Valley Bible Fellowship from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
