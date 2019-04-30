Clarice J. Martin Ricks

February 11, 1930 - April 28, 2019

Clarice J. Martin Ricks, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born to Edward Stephens Martin and Emma Amelia Jenkins on February 11, 1930, in Preston, Idaho. She and her three siblings, Roberta, Deal, and DeMar, grew up on a farm there and graduated from Preston High School.

She married LaVern J. Ricks on August 10, 1950, after a chance meeting at a local dance. They lived most of their lives together in Logan, until his passing in 2007, where they raised three children: LaMar M. Ricks (Trudy), Millville; Genene Fuhriman (Neil), Logan; and Keith L Ricks (Heidi), Logan. She had 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Clarice enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and sewing. She especially enjoyed her calling as Quilting Chairman in the Relief Society and taught in the Primary for over twenty years. She worked for Watkins Printing in Providence for several years, but she spent most of her life as a homemaker and remained devoted to her family until the very end. A true daughter of the pioneers, her fiery spirit and determination will carry on in those who loved her most.

Mom will be deeply missed.

A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The viewing will be followed by a graveside service in the Logan Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Published in Logan Herald Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019