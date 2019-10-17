Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Clarissa McAlister Beutler


1924 - 2019
Clarissa McAlister Beutler Obituary
Clarissa McAlister Beutler passed away October 11, 2019, from symptoms associated with age.
Born July 28, 1924, in Logan, Utah, to Frank Snow and Hazel Parkinson McAlister. Married Alvin Schwartz Beutler, September 25, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple. He died July 20, 2011.
Clarissa graduated from Utah State in childhood education where she was active in campus organizations and served as a student body vice-president. She remained a loyal Aggie throughout her life. She lived in Logan, Spanish Fork, and Roy, Utah, as she and Alvin raised a family. After he retired, they returned to Logan.
She served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Alvin served 20 years in the Logan Temple. In addition to service in the church, she volunteered throughout her life up into her 90's in schools and community organizations. She loved music, reading, and education. She retained her sense of humor, concern for others, and her need to serve all through her life and in each community she lived in.
Survived by her children: RuthAnn Robson (John), Bonnie Story (Shaun), Park Beutler (Kirsten), and Marene Beutler (David). She has 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin, two sons, a daughter in law, and a son in law.
A funeral will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Logan, Utah at 12:00. Family and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. before the services. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation made to the Church of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund. Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
