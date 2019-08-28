|
Clea Colleen Collins
June 9, 1936 - August 23, 2019
Clea passed away at her home in Nampa, ID, on Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was sealed to her husband, Donald Collins, in the Boise Temple. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma. Clea left behind five children, Dave Parker, Jeff Parker, Shelley Wright, Lee Ann Kaae and Denise Brenneck; 19 grandchildren and many family and friends from Millville, UT, to Nampa, ID. Clea loved serving her church's callings and living the gospel in her daily life. She will be very missed by her family and friends.
A viewing will take place at the Nampa 2nd Ward LDS Church at 2212 E. Amity, Nampa, ID, in the Relief Society Room at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, with the funeral beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Millville City Cemetery in Millville, UT, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.
To sign Clea's online guestbook or to share memories, please visit www.alsippersons.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID, 83651.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 28, 2019