Cleo Barfuss
October 27, 1928 - September 12, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Cleo Bowman Barfuss, age 90, passed away on September 12, 2019, when her loving husband, Keith, came to pick her up for a date in heaven to celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary, never having spent one of those anniversaries apart.
Cleo was the third child of seven born to Rulon and Reta Bowman in Honeyville, Utah, where she grew up. She attended Honeyville Elementary School and graduated from Box Elder High School. She enjoyed attending dances with her friends, and it was at one of these dances where she met Keith Barfuss, who became the love of her life.
They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 12, 1947, and made their home on their farm in Tremonton. Cleo was a loving wife and a devoted mother to their five children. She was a gifted homemaker and had a talent for making their lovely home a happy, peaceful place where all felt welcomed and comfortable.
She was an active member of Tremonton Third Ward where she served in numerous callings and became lifelong friends with those who served with her. One of her favorite callings was serving with Keith for many years as Ward, Stake and Region Dance Directors, where together they passed on their love of dancing to the youth of our valley.
Cleo had a sweet and humble spirit and always looked for the good in others. She had the ability to love everyone unconditionally and look for ways to help and serve others with compassion and kindness. She was loved by all who knew her.
Cleo was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing baked goods and meals with neighbors and those in need. She spent countless hours creating beautiful handiwork and crocheted items. She enjoyed piecing and quilting gorgeous quilts and later on she made numerous quilted wall hangings and quilts for Humanitarian Aid. She received great joy from sharing her many lovingly made items with others.
Cleo loved to picnic and to go camping as often as she could get Keith away from the farm. She enjoyed planning trips with family and friends to visit many exciting and interesting places and to create memories of a lifetime. She loved playing games and whenever the family got together she was excited to get a game going. For as long as their children can remember, she and Keith had a weekly date night, when they would either go dancing or play cards with their close friends, and they always had a good time.
Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; a son, Phil, and a son-in-law, Shane Cornwall; her parents and three siblings. She is survived by her children: Sheldon (Bonnie) and Chris (Jona) of Tremonton; Rick (Pat) of Logan and Penny Finch (Paul) of Payson; 20 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 16 step great grandchildren; 2 great, great grandchildren and 1 step great, great grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Thora Anderson and Roger and Dennis Bowman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Tremonton 3rd Ward Chapel at 9590 North 6800 West. Viewings will be held on Friday, September 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home at 111 North 100 East in Tremonton and at the church prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cleo's family is especially thankful for the tender care she received from the staff at Our House Assisted Living.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 20, 2019