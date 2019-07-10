Services Rasmussen Funeral Home 1350 E 16Th St Burley , ID 83318 (208) 678-2100 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rasmussen Funeral Home 1350 E 16Th St Burley , ID 83318 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center 355 N. Center Ave. Oakley , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Cleo Poulton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cleo Richardson (Warner) Poulton

March 27, 1927 - July 5, 2019

OAKLEY - Cleo (Warner) Richardson Poulton, 92, born in Heyburn, Idaho, passed from this world to be with her sweetheart on July 5, 2019, in Clearfield, Utah, due to congestive heart failure. She was born March 27, 1927, she was the fourth of fourteen children born to Drusilla and Melvin Warner, of whom eleven lived to adulthood.

Cleo was preceded in death by both her parents, ten siblings, her husband, two sons, two stepsons, and two grandsons. She is survived by five children: Florence and Robin Henderson, Boise, Idaho; April and Jim Poulton, Oakley, Idaho; Eric Richardson, Rupert, Idaho; Barney and Ange Richardson, Spokane Valley, Washington; Teresa and Richard Martin, of Clearfield, Utah; daughter-in-law, MaryAnn Richardson, Declo, Idaho; and three stepdaughters, the youngest being Lenna Poulton Turley, Boise, Idaho, whom she helped raise. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 39+ great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Cleo raised seven children in her 28-year marriage to Ruben Richardson. Throughout the years she held different jobs to support her family, as Ruben became too ill to work. She worked for the Cassia School District in Declo, Idaho, teaching the elementary and migrant school program; painted homes and businesses, cleaned homes, sold cards, and was a cook at the Declo Cafe. She never shirked her duties, and had a disciplined work ethic that she carried with her throughout her life.

In August 1979, she married the man that was the love of her life, David Leonard Poulton. They moved to Oakley, bought a home, and she went to work for the school district as a cook and earned several certificates through the years because of her desire to excel at what she did. She and Dave spent as much time as they could attending the Logan and Twin Falls temple, and it was their date-night many times throughout the years. In the mid-80s, they moved to Logan, Utah, and bought a home where they lived for about 15 years before returning to Oakley to retire. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of going to see Grandma and Grandpa for Easter while they lived in Logan.

In the early 2000s, they sold their home in Logan and again returned to Oakley so they could retire and be close to Dave's family and his birthplace. After 32 years of marriage, Cleo's sweetheart passed from a stroke. Eight years later, in 2017, Cleo sold her home in Oakley and moved to Clearfield, Utah, to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Richard Martin.

Everyone who knew Cleo loved her and enjoyed her sweet and joyful spirit. She always put on a smile no matter how difficult her days were. If anyone asked how she was doing, Cleo would say, "Oh everything is just great! I think I could dance a jig!" She loved everyone unconditionally, especially her children. It didn't matter what they did she was loyal and tactful, and always made sure they knew they were loved. She never wanted to be a burden, and always expressed as much, but she could never be a burden to anyone. She was so full of love that you just naturally wanted to do everything for her that you could to make her happy, because that's all she ever did, was make other people happy with her twinkly eyes and her ever-smiling face. She was ever an example of what our Heavenly Father would want us to be like in this life.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral at the church. Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 10, 2019