1/2
Clifton Newman Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Newman Williams
September 12, 1938 - November 14, 2020
Clifton Newman Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Logan, Utah, as a result of colon cancer. He was born at home on September 12, 1938, in Bothwell, Utah, and was the 11th child. His parents were Charles Lavon Williams and Hattie Leona Newman Williams.
When he was two, the family returned to live in Wellsville. He attended school there and graduated from South Cache High School. He served a mission in California. At 18 he joined the Army Specialty agency. He was stationed in many different states and countries including Korea and in Vietnam for 5 years. While in Vietnam, he was married in a civil ceremony to a Vietnamese woman, Phong, and they had one precious son, John. He was evacuated and was never able to get her to the United States. He served in the military for 14 years. He then became a foster parent and sponsored 156 Vietnamese citizens to come to the United States.
Cliff then worked at Wells Fargo for 16 years. He then retired to Mountain Home, Wyoming. In 2008, he had some health problems and chose to move back to Logan to be closer to family. It was at this time he became active in family history work.
In 2014, he moved to Mendon, Utah. The people in the community embraced him and treated him like family. He especially enjoyed serving as the building cleaning coordinator. Cliff had a great love for dogs and would always have one at his side. He always named them Shep so he would never forget their name. Cliff also enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Mary, Verda, Alta, Norman, (who all died in infancy), Gilbert, Melba, Florence, Leslie, Floyd, and Hugh. He had many family members to greet him when he left this earth. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Sunshine Terrace and their staff for their dedicated care of Cliff. Also a special thanks to Kathy McDonough who was a volunteer hospice worker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral at the mortuary. The services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen-Hall Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved