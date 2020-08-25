1/1
Clinton Hovey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clinton Hovey
October 3, 1946 - August 23, 2020
Clint Hovey was born to Vern and Jennett Hovey on Oct. 3, 1946. On Aug. 23, 2020, he passed away peacefully at home with his wife holding his hand. Clint grew up in Millville, Utah, and worked at USU for 49 years, retiring in 2014. Clint loved his job and built a successful career which spoke directly of his high integrity and passion to a job done well and right. That attitude and drive was not left at work - when he was home there was always something that needed doing and he was usually involved in it. He loved to rope and ride, and spending time in the mountains on his horse, 4-wheelers and camping. His sense of humor forced him to make light of a tough situation and liked to see everyone happy and laughing. Clint was always supportive and ready to help any who asked or was in need. Clint married his best friend, sweetheart, and companion Teresa McMillian. Their anniversary on New Years Eve became a sweet inside joke; Clint would joke that everyone in the world was celebrating their anniversary with them. Clint is survived by his wife Teresa, sons Rallin and Dak, and 4 grandchildren Brooke, Amber, Karver, and Xander. Brother Arlan (Gayla), Sister Valoyce Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Jennett, Sister Janeil and brother-in-law Ray Bankhead, brother-in-law Dean Jensen, Mother and father-in-law Nelma and Newel McMillian. A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 W. 4200 North, Hyde Park. A viewing will also be held Thursday August 27, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the LDS Church, 110 South Main, Millville. The Funeral Service will follow at the same location at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the Millville/Nibley Cemetery. Please share a memory of Clint at www.cvmortuary.com. Funeral Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cache Valley Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved