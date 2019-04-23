Clinton Lofthouse Baugh

January 31, 1929 - April 20, 2019

Clinton Lofthouse Baugh, 90, of Wellsville UT, passed peacefully April 20, 2019.

He was born January 31, 1929, to George F. Baugh and Blanche Lofthouse Baugh. He was the middle of seven children. He married Edna Cheney on September 25, 1950, in the Logan LDS Temple. He worked for Bob's Texaco, Leatham Grain, Grant Hall, and Tri Miller Packing. Living his whole life in Wellsville, Clint had an unmatched love for his hometown. He took great pleasure in looking after it as the city's head of maintenance, where he spent the last 23 years of his career. He further contributed as a member of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Dept for over 20 years.

In retirement, he loved frequenting cattle auctions and often hauled livestock for friends. His entire life was spent in service of others, and he never asked anything in return. Clint had a mischievous spirit and loved pulling pranks on people. If he pulled a prank on you, that meant you were a good friend!

Clinton is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edna; four children: Gene Baugh, Providence; JoDee (Mike) Myers, Smithfield; Bonita (Bob) Skiby, Richmond; and Kelley (Rob) Biewend, Turner, OR; six grandchildren, Mike Myers, Rafael Baugh, Chris Hernandez Baugh, Rosie Baugh, Zachary Biewend, Jack Biewend, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Clinton Baugh, and all of his siblings: Clair Baugh, Iva Lue Welchman, Keith Baugh, Joyce Bristol, Gail Baugh, Venice Rowher.

While others may find tranquility in resting, we know Clint is baling hay and chasing cattle in greener pastures now.

A viewing will be held Thursday evening, April 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, and on Friday, April 26th, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to funeral services. Funeral services will be held at the Wellsville Stake Center, 30 South Center in Wellsville, beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will take place in the Wellsville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Allen-Hall Mortuary.