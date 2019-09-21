|
Cloteel Goodey Child
June 24, 1924 - September 13, 2019
Cloteel Goodey Gleason Child, 95, passed away ever so peacefully on September 13, 2019. Grandma was born June 24, 1924, in Clarkston, Utah, the 6th of 8 children to Joseph Daniel and Sylvia Olive Thompson Goodey. She was reared and educated in Cache Valley.
She married Rex Valgene Gleason on March 31, 1947. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised 3 children. They were later divorced. She married Melvin E. Child and they resided in Ogden, Utah, enjoying fun with their many friends including time as Snowbirds in Quartzsite, AZ, until Mel's passing May 23, 1987.
Grandma worked at many jobs and talked often of the Beanery in Cache Junction, being a telegrapher for Union Pacific Railroad, and working for The Defense Depot until her retirement.
Grandma enjoyed horseback riding especially barrel racing and riding with the posse in her younger years. She always enjoyed her musical instruments mostly her organ where she spent many hours playing and singing. She enjoyed dancing and always talked of being Clarkston ward dance director with Poppie.
Grandma made friends wherever she went and wasn't afraid to start a conversation with anyone. She enjoyed flowers, tasty food, Molly B Polka, her Utah Jazz and road trips with her family to the old rock house in Dove Creek.
Grandma's greatest joy was her family and often referred to us as her "reason for living." We all knew how much she loved us.
Grandma had a keen mind and sharp wit until the very end. We have all been blessed by her singing, yodeling and storytelling.
Grandma is preceded in death by her husbands, parents and siblings and grandson, Courtney James Gleason.
She is survived by her children: Jack "Butch" Gleason, Garland, UT; Rex and Kristine Gleason, Smithfield, UT; Debbie and Gary Udy, Riverside, UT; and 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, at 12 noon in the Clarkston LDS Meeting house (25 E. 100 South, Clarkston, UT) with a viewing prior to the funeral from 10:30 to 11:30. Interment will be at the Clarkston Cemetery.
A special thank you to her friends and staff at Williamsburg Retirement Home, Sunshine Terrace Rehab wing and IHC Hospice; but most especially, thank you to Kelly Potter and Patti Shaffer.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 21, 2019