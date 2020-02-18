Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Resources
More Obituaries for Cloyd Jessop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cloyd Jessop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cloyd Jessop Obituary
Cloyd Jessop
December 22, 1930 - February 14, 2020
Cloyde Jay Jessop was reunited with the love of his life on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Cloyde was born December 22, 1930, in Millville, UT, he died at the age of 89 in the same room he was conceived and born in. He lived his early life running-amuck in Millville with his countless cousins in crime. In 1951, he and Beth Haslam eloped and started their 65-year adventure together. He was a loving husband, a father that lead by example, adored his grandkids, crazy strong, and not your average-hunting companion. Gloyde left an impression wherever he went with his charming personality.
Preceded in death by his parents; Verlo & Thelma Jessop, wife Beth Jessop. Survived by; sister Nelda Roskelly, sons Jay (Charyn), Carl (Chris), Jimmy (Valerie) and Kevin and finally a daughter Peggy (Jeff) Neagle and oops, Pattie (Jerry) Fox, 17 grandkids, 32 great-grandkids and 2 great-great grandkids.
A viewing will be held Friday evening, February 22, 2020, at Russon Mortuary, 295 No. Main Street, Bountiful. Graveside services will be at the Millville Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2020. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -