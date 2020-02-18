|
Cloyd Jessop
December 22, 1930 - February 14, 2020
Cloyde Jay Jessop was reunited with the love of his life on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Cloyde was born December 22, 1930, in Millville, UT, he died at the age of 89 in the same room he was conceived and born in. He lived his early life running-amuck in Millville with his countless cousins in crime. In 1951, he and Beth Haslam eloped and started their 65-year adventure together. He was a loving husband, a father that lead by example, adored his grandkids, crazy strong, and not your average-hunting companion. Gloyde left an impression wherever he went with his charming personality.
Preceded in death by his parents; Verlo & Thelma Jessop, wife Beth Jessop. Survived by; sister Nelda Roskelly, sons Jay (Charyn), Carl (Chris), Jimmy (Valerie) and Kevin and finally a daughter Peggy (Jeff) Neagle and oops, Pattie (Jerry) Fox, 17 grandkids, 32 great-grandkids and 2 great-great grandkids.
A viewing will be held Friday evening, February 22, 2020, at Russon Mortuary, 295 No. Main Street, Bountiful. Graveside services will be at the Millville Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2020. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 18, 2020