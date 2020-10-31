1/1
Clyde Eugene Buff Sr.
Clyde Eugene Buff Sr
09/26/1943 - 10/28/2020
Clyde Eugene Buff Sr. passed away in Boise, Idaho, on October 28, 2020. He tragically joined the growing number of people who have perished due to complications associated with COVID-19. Clyde spent his last few days surrounded by his loving family, just as he had lived.
Clyde was born in Carbondale, Illinois, on September 26, 1943, and is the son of Lesley & Edna Buff. He spent his childhood fishing, playing sports, and spending time with his mother and siblings. In his early twenties Clyde joined the Air Force and was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico. While in the Air Force he was converted to the Latter-day Saint's church and later served an LDS mission in Louisiana.
On October 10, 1969, Clyde was married to his loving wife Sara Jane Wardle in the Logan LDS temple. After marriage they lived in Hyrum, Utah, for 24 years, in Tremonton, Utah, for 8 years, and then moved to Boise, Idaho. Together they had 6 children, 18 grandchildren, and 1 great-grand child. His family was his number one priority and his greatest achievement. He loved his children unconditionally and the "kid at heart" came out whenever he was around his grandchildren. He cherished time with his family above all else.
Clyde graduated in 1972 from Utah State University with a degree in Parks and Recreation. He enjoyed playing and watching all sports, with softball being his number one passion. While living in Hyrum, Clyde's love for sports could truly be seen, he started several youth sports programs and was one of the driving forces behind the many ball diamonds that are still in use today. His children always joke that they were raised at the ball fields. He also enjoyed fishing, singing, and working in the yard. He held several positions within the LDS church and loved to teach the gospel. Halloween was Clyde's favorite holiday, and 100s of children were lucky enough to witness his Dracula Rising at his many spook alleys.
Clyde is loved and survived by his siblings Paul (Betty) Buff and Margaret Keckler; his children Krista (Brant) Petersen, Geneve (Eric) Derossett, Kathy Gilbert, Joey Buff, and Linsey (Jason) Kopke; and many grandchildren. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife Sara Buff, son Clyde Buff Jr, his 3 grandsons; Skyler, Forrest, and Ashton, & both his parents.
An after-burial graveside service will be held on Saturday October 31 at 12:00 and can be joined on Facebook live at https://msngr.com/xfzwkrrvzhzv


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
https://msngr.com/xfzwkrrvzhzv
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 917-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
