|
|
Cole Daniel Slavin
10.9.2019 - 10.31.2019
On October 9, 2019, our sweet, perfect baby boy, Cole Daniel Slavin, was born to parents who joyfully received him. He weighed 1 lb. 11 oz. and was 12.6 inches long. Cole passed away in his parents' loving arms on October 31, 2019. His transitory life was a beautiful gift - he spent twenty-one days close to his mommy and daddy's hearts filling them both with his love. He will remain forever in our hearts.
Cole is the son of Daniel and Amber Slavin of Phoenix, AZ, and the precious twin brother of Wesley. His paternal grandfather is Francis "Buzz" Slavin of Phoenix, AZ, and his maternal grandparents are Joel and Stephanie Allred of Hyde Park, UT. His memory is also cherished by his great-grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Cole is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Bonnie Olsen, and his paternal grandmother, Carol Slavin, with whom he will be interred.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, Arizona. A memorial and celebration of Cole's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Weather pending, services will be held outdoors. A private family burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Cole's memory to ().
The family would like to thank the team of doctors, nurses, specialists, and therapists at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix NICU for their compassion, care, and support throughout this journey. In addition, we would like to thank our families and dear friends for their love and comfort during this time of heartbreak and grief. We are forever grateful.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 30, 2019