Colene Cooper Lindley
August 3, 1930 - January 7, 2020
Colene Cooper Lindley, 89, died of natural causes on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1930, in the home on her family's farm in Wellsville. Here her parents shared with their children a strong legacy of love, family, integrity, and work ethic that she passed on to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She attended Wellsville schools and graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum. Attending the reunions and keeping in touch with her classmates always brought Colene a lot of joy.
On September 22, 1948, she married William Leishman Lindley in the Logan Temple and they had four children Craig, Kristie, Kathy, and Steve. Early in their marriage they moved to the farm in Amalga. First they raised turkeys, and later changed to dairy production. In 1977, their farm was recognized as Farm Family of the Year in Cache County.
Colene cherished family history and memories were always important to her. She wanted to be sure that her family knew where they came from and she shared this through stories and photos. Spending time with family and friends, laughing with her grandchildren, cooking delicious breakfasts for a hungry crew, Cooper cousin reunions, watching movies, and John Wayne were all things she loved. Grandma was never in a hurry, she always had time for a phone call, a conversation on the back steps, or a stop in the grocery store to catch up with a friend or neighbor (except of course on hair day)! She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings, but her special love was teaching many valuable lessons to the 12-year-old boys in Primary.
Grandma had a magic way of fostering relationships with family, extended family and friends. It is nearly impossible to go anywhere in Cache Valley without running into someone who knows and loves her. She quietly served and helped many people throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Ed), Wellsville UT; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister: Annette (Howard) Nielsen, Pleasant View, Utah and her brother: Gary (Joan) Cooper, Logan, Utah; as well as an extended family that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leishman Lindley; sons, William Craig Lindley and Steven Colin Lindley and her daughter Kristie Lindley Lawton; her parents and two sisters.
The family extends their gratitude to the Legacy House staff in the cottage with a special thanks Robyn, Elizabeth, Tim and Cassidy and to Sunshine Hospice.
A viewing will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, January 15 at the Wellsville 5th Ward Chapel, 660 South 100 West, beginning at 11 a.m. A viewing prior to funeral services will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the Wellsville City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 11, 2020