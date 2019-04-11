Colleen Delores Jones Martin

1927 - 2019

LOGAN, Utah-Colleen Delores Jones Martin, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 20, 1927, to Carl Mazier Jones and Beatrice Lillian Hendricks in Preston, Idaho.

Colleen will be remembered as a loving, spunky, hard-working lady whose greatest joy was her family. As a child, she fondly remembered "being spoiled" at her Aunt Lucille's home in Brigham City. Colleen slept on Lucille's big feather bed and played records on the new Victrola.

During her high school years, she had wonderful memories of working at the Foss Drug Store in Preston at the soda fountain.

After graduating from Preston High School in 1945, she attended Utah State University and lived in the Historic David Eccles House on Center Street with many other USU co-eds. She met her future husband, Burt, when she was hitchhiking from Logan to her parents' home in Preston.

She purchased the first telephone for her parents' house and had it installed so she could call them from school.

Colleen married Burton Martin on Sept. 7, 1947, and spent 52 happy years as his companion. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on Oct. 10, 1979.

Many meals were enjoyed at Colleen's kitchen table, as she was an excellent cook. She made the world's best apple pie and creamed peas and potatoes. She enjoyed teaching her daughters sewing, cooking, canning, golfing and bowling. She loved to watch The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, and Cinderella each year as they aired on TV. She was an expert at crossword puzzles, bingo, and crocheting afghans, baby blankets, and dishcloths.

With two business partners, Colleen and Burt built and operated Pop 'n Pins Lanes in Preston for 20 years. They enjoyed many years of bowling and golfing together. After Burt's retirement in 1983, they traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Fiji, and Western Samoa. Her contributions to church service included primary teacher, mutual leader, relief society president, and stake young women's president.

Colleen is survived by her three daughters Carol (Neal) Cox of Ephraim, UT, Marian (Brent) Maughan of Kaysville, UT and Shelley (Wayne) Dodd of Logan, UT. She is adored by her 13 grandchildren; Curtis (Carrie) Cox , Crystal (Dale) Howe, Chad (Abbi) Cox, Nathan (Michelle) Cox, Jon (Ellie) Cox, Caytee (Preston) Wankier, Eric (Rachel) Maughan, Emily (Paul) Murphy, Michael Maughan, Madeline (Kevin) White, Hillary (Tanner) Simmons, Austin (McKall) Dodd, and Brandon Dodd. She also has 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her father, her mother, a brother Carl LaMar Jones, and a sister Geraldine Jones Neiderhausern.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 13, at the Providence 12th Ward Building, 180 S. 485 West, Providence, Utah. Friends can call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Allen-Hall Mortuary and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at the Preston, Idaho Cemetery.