Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Connie Alice Peterson Blau


1931 - 2019
Connie Alice Peterson Blau Obituary
Connie Alice Peterson Blau
August 4, 1931 - December 13, 2019
Our dear Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Connie Alice Peterson Blau, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, December 13, 2019, of natural causes. She was born August 4, 1931, in Ephraim, Utah, to Axel and Alice Peterson. She married G. Nordeen Blau on June 13, 1951, in the Logan LDS Temple. Connie loved her family. She was always the happiest when surrounded by them. She also loved to crochet. She made almost every member of her family an afghan throughout the years. She was an outstanding cook and baker, and was happiest when feeding her family. She loved service and enjoyed working as an officiator in the Logan temple. Connie worked at the Millville Elementary School, she loved working with the children and retired after 9 years. Connie is survived by her husband of 68 years, G. Nordeen Blau, her 5 children-Brad Blau (Lynda) of Providence, Utah, Cindy Peterson (Steven) of Moab, Utah, Deno Blau (Micala) of Providence, Utah, Colin Blau (Nanette) of Rock Springs Wyoming, Teena Judd (Brett) of Syracuse, Utah and foster son Odell Lopez (Kim) of Holbrook, Arizona. She is also survived by her brother Farrell (Tammy) Peterson and 21 Grandchildren, 36 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great, Great Granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Axel and Alice Peterson, sister Audrie Jacobsen, brothers Clark Peterson and Joe Peterson. There will be a memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 12:00 p.m. held at the Nibley 3rd ward chapel located at 3701 S. 450 West in Nibley, Utah. Viewing is from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. prior to the memorial. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
