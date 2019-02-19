Connie Lee Leishman

February 23, 1932 - February 10, 2019

Connie Lee Isaacson Leishman, 86, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at her home in North Logan, UT, 13 days shy of her 87th birthday.

She was born Feb. 23, 1932, in Honeyville, UT, to John Lewis Isaacson and Marie Charity Lyday Isaacson.

Connie grew up in Honeyville and Mantua, UT. She graduated from Box Elder High School.

She married Lavell Maughan Leishman on Sept 7, 1951, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They were married for 58 years before Lavell passed away.

She was a homemaker extraordinaire, having nine children, two of whom passed away at birth. She had a wide interest in multiple activities and excelled with many talents. Connie was a lifelong, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions there. Later in life, she and Lavell served a full-time church mission in Nauvoo, IL, that they loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lavell, parents John and Marie, her in-laws Leroy and Gretta Leishman, two infant children, a daughter-in-law Janet Anderson Leishman, a great-granddaughter Taylor Jo Andrus, and eight of her siblings, Robert Isaacson, Merle Isaacson, Joyce Archibald, Joann Archibald, Kathleen Nelson, Marilyn Reid, John Isaacson and Wendell Isaacson.

She is survived by her children, Pam (Joe) Dahl, Keven (Margie) Leishman, Randy Leishman, Kendall (Janie) Leishman, Suzanne (Tom) Jensen, Jeffrey (Afton) Leishman, Brian Leishman, 30 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a sister Donna (Larry) Nelson.

Memorial services will be held at Nyman Funeral Home, 753 S. 100 East, Logan, UT 84321 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at a short viewing prior to Saturday's services at 10 a.m., followed by the interment in the Wellsville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on Connie Leishman's online guestbook at nymanfh.com.