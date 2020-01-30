|
|
Constance Joyce Casselman
October 15, 1940 - January 27, 2020
Constance Joyce Casselman, 10/15/1940 - 1/27/2020. Constance "Connie" Casselman completed her earthly mission early Monday morning at her home in Wellsville, where she and her husband, George, lived for 42 years. Connie was 79 years old. Connie was well known in the community and celebrated throughout the state of Utah for opening her heart and home to disabled children. She had ten children (eight sons and two daughters), raised four disabled foster children, and adopted three disabled children after seeing each of them on the KUTV News program, Wednesday's Child. She was also a Respite Care provider for the state of Utah for almost 20 years, bringing many more children into her home with a wide range of disabilities, and served others in the capacity as a Nurse's Aide and in home health care for over 30 years. In 1993, she was the recipient of the Disability Awareness Distinguished Service Award, presented to her by the Logan Jaycees. In 1991, she was recognized by ZCMI with the Salute to Excellence Award, given for her "unselfish devotion to help those who need help the most." Her greatest joy in life was to see her children learn, grow, and succeed, sometimes despite life's most challenging obstacles. From an early age, Connie was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved everything about the church and appreciated their affiliation with the Boy Scouts of America. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for over 10 years and always urged her boys to do well in scouting. Another of her most-loved service opportunities was teaching the young Sunbeams class for many years in the primary program. Connie was preceded in death by two of her sons; Scott Eric Casselman and Seth Earl Casselman; her granddaughter, Kenna Lieu Casselman; and her foster son, Christopher Marion Peterson. Connie is survived by George Casselman, her husband of sixty-one years, eleven children, three foster children, thirty-one grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by her family and the community that she served. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, located at 660 S. 100 West in Wellsville. There will be a viewing on Friday, January 31st, from 6-8 p.m., and on the following Saturday, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. The funeral will be on Saturday, February 1st, at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Connie at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 30, 2020