Conway Leishman Maughan
Conway Leishman Maughan
September 10, 1925 - November 30, 2020
Conway (Con) Leishman Maughan, 95, passed away at his daughter's home on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Conway was born on September 10, 1925, in Logan, Utah, to Ariel Hendry and Gladys Leishman Maughan. He was the fourth of six children: Glen, Grant, Ariel, Betty, and Richard. Con attended South Cache High School and Utah State Agricultural College. While attending college he met and married his sweetheart Rula. He then served in the Army during World War II. He and Rula had the time of their lives together at Fort Lewis and solidified their marriage.
Years later with four kids in tow, Con and Rula set off for Stanford University, where he received his degree in Physical Therapy. Once completed, they moved back to Logan, where he became the first physical therapist of Cache Valley. Conway also became a counselor for the State Office of Rehabilitation where he served and had a significant impact on the lives of many. Con and Rula raised seven children, provided for them well and taught them strong life values. He was so proud of his large family.
He was a busy man with many talents including plumbing and building. He built three of his own homes in the valley. He and his family also worked together to build their home at Bear Lake where they created so many fun and happy memories that have continued through the generations.
Conway always had a quick-witted sense of humor that could lighten anyone's mood. He put a lot of sweat and hard work and dedication into the things and people that he loved.
Conway gave much of his time, money and effort, happily, to help others. He would welcome and help anyone, always with a smile on his face. Everyone he met; he would make a new friend. Con was truly a friend to all. "When someone cares, it's easier to laugh."
Conway will be deeply missed by his dear love, Eloise, and his children Patti Budge of Draper, Terri (Mike) Smith of Providence, Kathie (Ward) Wessels of Nibley, Julie Maughan (Terry Hodges) of Logan, and brother Richard (Ruth) Maughan of Wellsville as well as his 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He is now celebrating with Rula, Connie, Steve and Mike as well as Gladys, Glen, Grant, Ariel, and Betty.
Friends and loved ones will have two opportunities to say goodbye to Conway. With COVID restrictions we ask that you follow the Governor's guidelines on masks and social distancing. The family understands if you are uncomfortable and are unable to attend. On Saturday, December 5, 2020, you may say an informal goodbye with Conway indoors from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Also, a graveside service will take place outside at 1:30 p.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. Graveside services will be live streamed, and may be viewed by going to www.allenmortuaries.net.
The family would like to thank Natalya, Cameron, and Kristy, for their loving care of and friendship with Conway. They would also like to thank Dr. Michael Stones for his years of dedication and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the hospice program (Intermountain Homecare & Hospice), or Operation Smile(operationsmile.org), an organization that Conway dearly valued.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.




Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
