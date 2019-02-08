Cora LeRae Beckstead Cundick

July 20, 1927 - February 7, 2019

Cora LeRae Beckstead Cundick, age 91, longtime resident of Weston and Preston Idaho, passed away Feb. 7, 2019, at Autumn Care in Hyde Park, Utah. She was born July 20, 1927, in West Jordan, Utah, to Orrin Wells and Leona Egbert Beckstead. She attended school in South Jordan, West Jordan and graduated from Jordan High School. She married her school sweetheart, Neldon Lee Cundick, on March 14, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple.

They made their home in West Jordan, Utah, and were blessed with three children, Nelda Rae (Steve) Kissinger, St. George, UT, Shauna Lee (Gary) Leak, Weston, ID, and Jerren (Sharel) Cundick of Preston, ID.

She was a licensed cosmetologist in Utah and Idaho and spent many hours in the fields and at the dairy with her husband, Ned. In 1971 they relocated their dairy to Weston, Idaho. She took great pride in being a good housekeeper and was never too busy to be at her children's and grandchildren's activities. She loved to bowl, golf, water ski and dance. She was actively involved in leadership positions in various leagues. Her Church always meant so much to her. She worked in almost every organization.

She and her husband bought a home in Mesa, AZ, in 1979 where they spent their winters, meeting and enjoying their many friends there. In 1990 they moved to Preston, ID, and built a new home on the Preston Golf Course. So golf was pretty much their pastime year-round. The one thing she loved was to have her family come home and make them her homemade pies, each one getting their favorite kind.

LeRae is survived by her three children, 10 beloved grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, who knew her as Grandma Pete. She is also survived by her brother Jay (Arlene) Beckstead, South Jordan, UT, and brother-in-law Donald Nelson, Midvale, UT, and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Ned, her parents and her sister, Loa Beth Nelson.

Funeral services will be held, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at noon in the Preston 10th Ward chapel, 155 N. 200 West, Preston, Idaho, with Bishop John Balls conducting. A viewing will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home in Preston and Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the 10th Ward chapel. Interment will take place in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Autumn Care and to Encompass Hospice for their loving, tender care.