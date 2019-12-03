|
Coralie Maughan Larsen
May 29, 1934 - November 27, 2019
Coralie Maughan Larsen passed away in her home on November 27, 2019.
She was born May 29, 1934, at the home of her maternal grandparents, Neils J. and Matilda Larsen in Hyrum, Utah.
She was the fourth of nine children born to Heber Darley and June Larsen Maughan. She spent her childhood in Wellsville, Utah, on a farm below the beautiful Wellsville mountains. She attended Floradell Elementary and Wellsville Jr. High Schools. She graduated from South Cache High School after which she started work at Hill Air Force Base as a clerk typist.
She was married to Glade L. Larsen on March 26, 1952, in the Logan LDS Temple. They became the parents of two sons and one daughter. They were happily married for 60 years until his death in 2012.
Coralie was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings in the Relief Society, Primary and Youth programs. She valued her service as a temple worker with her husband in the Logan Temple.
She was an active member of many organizations that held a special place in her life. Among them were the Ladies Lions Club, Hyrum Civic Club, Hyrum Literary Club, and ExLibris. In the Cynthia Benson Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, she held the offices of Vice-Captain and organist for many years. Her pioneer ancestors were very important to her and she enjoyed reading and sharing their histories.
She worked at the Lincoln Elementary School as a Teacher Aide for 26 years. Her love for reading and for children made this a very fulfilling experience. She made many dear and lasting friendships and enjoyed instilling a love for reading in the students. She loved to get together at least monthly with friends to play bridge, and she maintained her friendships with the girls she grew up with.
She loved to play the piano, read and stitch. She was friendly and accepting to everyone she met.
She is survived by her children: Gregory (Jerilyn) Larsen, Curtis (LaVonne) Larsen and Rebecca (Bryan) Thomas, twelve grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Her sisters Pauline (Earl) Johnson, Kathleen Maughan and Rosemary (Joseph) Swenson, sisters-in-law Marie Maughan and Elissa Maughan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers (Val, Jeffrey, Bradford) and two sisters, Liane James and baby Maryell.
There will be a viewing at the Allen-Hall Mortuary on Tuesday, December 3, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Wednesday, December 4, at noon. There will be a viewing at the church that morning prior to the funeral from 10:30 to 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hyrum City Library. Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2019